Two men arrested over hoax bomb calls
News

Two men arrested over hoax bomb calls

TWO men have been arrested by detectives investigating a number of hoax bomb calls in Northern Ireland.

The calls were received between Saturday, January 31 and Monday, February 2 and targeted businesses in Belfast, Co. Antrim and Co. Down.

The men, aged 46 and 32, were arrested in East Belfast on Wednesday on suspicion of communicating false information causing a bomb hoax, intimidation and drug-related crimes.

They have since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

"When the calls were received, extensive searches took place in the relevant areas before the calls were deemed to be hoaxes," said Inspector Keon of the PSNI.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the of Beechland Drive area of Lisburn between 1am and 5am on Saturday, January 31 or the Hillhall Gardens area of Lisburn between 9pm and 11pm on Monday, February 2.

"Dashcam or CCTV footage you may have recorded in the named areas in these timeframes could be vital to our investigation."

See More: Antrim, Belfast, Down

