Woman who 'callously and viciously' murdered her own parents is jailed for life

A WOMAN who murdered her own parents before concealing their bodies at their home for more than four years has been jailed for life.

Virginia McCullough, 36, is believed to have killed her father John, 70, and mother Lois, 71, in the summer of 2019 after she racked up huge debts in their names.

Their bodies were discovered last September at their home in Pump Hill, Great Baddow, Essex, after a missing persons investigation was launched.

"McCullough callously and viciously killed both of her parents before concealing their bodies in makeshift tombs within their home address," said Nicola Rice of the CPS.

Confession

The investigation began in September 2023 after Essex Police were contacted by the council's safeguarding team.

The team told officers that a GP at the elderly couple's registered practice had raised a concern for their welfare, having not seen them for some time.

John had failed to collect medication and attend scheduled appointments, while McCullough frequently cancelled appointments on her father's behalf using a range of excuses.

A missing persons investigation was launched but McCullough claimed her parents were travelling and would be returning in October.

However, due to their suspicions, Essex Police launched a murder investigation and arrived to search the Pump Hill property.

McCullough was the sole occupant and instantly confessed to officers that her parents' bodies were in the house and that she had killed them.

Post-mortem examinations revealed both had been poisoned with prescription medication.

John died as a result of the poisoning while Lois had been struck with a hammer and fatally stabbed.

Deception and manipulation

McCullough went to substantial lengths to conceal the bodies and took great effort to keep family and friends away throughout the Covid pandemic and subsequent years.

She told persistent lies about their whereabouts, cancelling family arrangements and frequently telling doctors and relatives that her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips.

It was later established that McCullough had long manipulated and abused her parents' good will for financial gain.

Documents found at the property showed she had run up large debts on credit cards in her parents' names and after their deaths, continued to spend their pensions.

The documents built a picture of a woman who was trying desperately to keep her parents from discovering the depth of the financial black hole she continued to dig.

Meanwhile, she was giving them false assurances about her employment and future prospects.

'A disturbing case'

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, June 4, McCullough admitted two counts of murder.

At the same court on Friday, she was handed a life sentence and told she must spend at least 36 years in prison before she can be considered for parole.

"Working with the police we built a strong prosecution case to show the level of McCullough's deceit both before and after the killings, which helped deliver a guilty plea, thereby sparing the victims' loved ones the pain of a trial," said Ms Rice.

"This was a truly disturbing case, which has left behind it a trail of devastation, and I can only hope that the sentence passed today will help those who loved and cared for Lois and John begin to heal."

'An intelligent manipulator'

Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby of Essex Police said McCullough 'murdered her parents in cold blood'.

"Her actions were considered, meticulous and carried out in such a way as to conceal what she had done for as long as possible," he added.

"These were the actions of someone who had taken time to plan and carry out the murder of her parents in the interest of self-preservation and personal gain, before living within meters of the bodies of her two victims for a number of years.

"Throughout the course of our investigation, we have built a picture of the vast levels of deceit, betrayal and fraud she engaged in. It was on a shocking and monumental scale.

"McCullough lied about almost every aspect of her life, maintaining a charade to deceive everyone close to her and clearly taking advantage of her parents' good will.

"She is an intelligent manipulator who chose to kill her parents callously, without a thought for them or those who continue to suffer as a result of their loss.

"The details of this case shock and horrify even the most experienced of murder detectives, let alone any right-thinking member of the public.

"It therefore follows that the wider family of John and Lois, understandably, could never have guessed or anticipated that McCullough would be capable of undertaking these murders before committing herself to this level of deceit.

"They have been left utterly devastated by the circumstances of this case and they continue to feel the loss of John and Lois each and every day."

'Forever in our hearts'

A statement from the couple's family revealed their devastation at their deaths.

"Mum and Dad always enjoyed the time they spent with us, family was their pride and joy," they said.

"Our family has been left devastated and heartbroken at the deaths of our parents who were taken from us so cruelly.

"As we try to move forward with our lives, we will remember the happy times we enjoyed with them.

"Our Mum and Dad are forever in our hearts, and are loved and missed beyond any measure."