Man jailed for 25 years following rape and sexual abuse of young girl

A MAN who raped and sexually abused a young girl has been jailed for a total of 25 years.

Sean Healy, 76, was charged with two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13 and four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.

He also faced one count of assault by penetration of a girl under the age of 13.

Healy denied the offences but was found guilty of all seven charges by a majority jury verdict last October and sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.

The offences were committed against one girl between November 17, 2014 and November 16, 2020, at Healy's home address in Maynard Close, Gosport, Hampshire.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard a statement from the victim, in which she said she could now move on with her life.

"I have let what Mr Healy put me through drag me down for the past years and it has drained me," she said.

"To this day I have been letting the trauma hold me back from achieving my goals. Today is the last day Mr Healy will hold me back."

Speaking after the sentencing, DC Lucy Allan expressed her relief that Healy was now behind bars.

"Sean Healy is a dangerous individual who continuously abused a child over a number of years, starting when the girl was very young," she said.

"The bravery of this girl in speaking to police and reliving the most traumatic moments of her childhood is to be commended.

"Her courage has ensured that Healy has been sent to prison where he cannot harm another child.

"Crimes of this nature are some of the worst that police have to investigate, but we will do everything we can to safeguard those who have been abused, secure justice for them, and relentlessly pursue the criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of society such as children."