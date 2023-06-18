Man sentenced to 12 years after attacking and robbing blind pensioner in his own home

A MAN who attacked and robbed a blind pensioner in his own home has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Tommy O'Leary, 50, carried out the 'savage and violent attack' on March 26 this year at the property in Chandler's Ford, Hampshire.

O'Leary, of Colson Close, Winchester, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"This was a savage and violent attack on a vulnerable, elderly man in his own home, where he should have been safe," said Police Staff Investigator Sarah Stewart.

Bottle attack

The court heard how at approximately 1.20pm on the day of the incident, O'Leary had entered the address of the victim, who is partially deaf and registered blind.

He hit the victim over the head with a bottle of beer as he sat in a chair in his lounge, causing two lacerations to his forehead.

The man's pockets were then searched by O'Leary and a tablet, two phones and a specialist landline which had been adapted for the man's vulnerabilities were all taken.

The victim managed to alert a neighbour once O'Leary had left the property, who then called police.

Officers attended the scene a short time later and, based on information provided by witnesses, they located O'Leary outside of a nearby address.

The items that had been reported stolen were located inside the property and O'Leary was arrested.

He was later charged with robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

O'Leary pleaded guilty to the offences at Southampton Crown Court on April 28.

'Consequences'

"We are pleased that O'Leary will now face the consequences of his actions and spend a considerable amount of time in prison for what he has done," added PSI Stewart.

"The bravery of this man in supporting the investigation should be commended, and I also want to thank his neighbours and members of the public who came to his aid and assisted police with vital information early on which led to O'Leary's swift arrest.

"I sincerely hope that the victim can now begin to move forward with his life knowing that O'Leary is safely behind bars."