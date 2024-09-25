Man jailed for manslaughter after fatal one-punch assault in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been jailed after a fatal one-punch attack in a Co. Antrim pub last year.

Police said Malachy Crawford struck 58-year-old Paul Francis O'Boyle twice following a disagreement in a Rasharkin pub, with the initial punch proving to be the fatal blow.

Mr O'Boyle passed away a week later as a result of head injuries sustained when he fell to the ground after the first punch.

Crawford, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June of this year, was today sentenced to 30 months, half of which will be served on licence.

Disagreement

"Paul Francis O'Boyle was found unconscious at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on the night of Sunday, April 16 in 2023," said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson.

"Mr O'Boyle, who was 58 years old, was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but sadly died from head injuries just over one week later, on Monday, April 24.

"The two men had been having a drink in the bar prior to the attack.

"They appear to have a disagreement, following which Paul makes his way outside to a smoking area at the back of the premises.

"Crawford follows him outside, and it's here that he punches the victim.

"The first punch, which causes Paul to fall to the ground, is followed by a second punch.

"It’s believed that, tragically, Paul's death was caused by the initial blow."

'Senselessness'

DCI Gibson said the incident highlighted the dangers of one-punch assaults.

"Paul's family are now left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one — a loss deepened by the senselessness of this attack," he said.

"While, unfortunately, there is nothing that can undo the tragic events of that night, I can only hope that others will take heed of the totally devastating consequence of a physical blow.

"My thoughts, and those of the team, are with Paul's family who understandably remain heartbroken."