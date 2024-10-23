Man jailed for possessing indecent images of children

A MAN has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to possessing indecent images of children.

Peter Mulligan appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday after admitting possessing indecent images/pseudo-images of a child, three counts of making indecent images/pseudo-images of a child, possessing extreme pornographic image/images of an animal and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The 62-year-old, of Elmswood Road in Tranmere, Merseyside, was also placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Officers arrested Mulligan in July 2024 after carrying out a warrant at his home and finding multiple devices that contained the appalling images.

"Mulligan's sentencing follows a lengthy investigation to bring him before the courts so that he pays for his crimes," said Detective Sergeant Rory Quigley.

"Merseyside Police is completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

"We hope that Mulligan will now reflect on the consequences of his utterly depraved actions while serving his jail time."

He added: "We have specialist officers who investigate such crimes, and provide full support to victims and their families.

"If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.

"We take all such reports extremely seriously and if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, our specialist officers will treat you with sensitivity and compassion."