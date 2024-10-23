Man jailed for possessing indecent images of children
News

Man jailed for possessing indecent images of children

Peter Mulligan has been jailed for 12 months (Image: Merseyside Police)

A MAN has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to possessing indecent images of children.

Peter Mulligan appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday after admitting possessing indecent images/pseudo-images of a child, three counts of making indecent images/pseudo-images of a child, possessing extreme pornographic image/images of an animal and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The 62-year-old, of Elmswood Road in Tranmere, Merseyside, was also placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Officers arrested Mulligan in July 2024 after carrying out a warrant at his home and finding multiple devices that contained the appalling images.

"Mulligan's sentencing follows a lengthy investigation to bring him before the courts so that he pays for his crimes," said Detective Sergeant Rory Quigley.

"Merseyside Police is completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

"We hope that Mulligan will now reflect on the consequences of his utterly depraved actions while serving his jail time."

He added: "We have specialist officers who investigate such crimes, and provide full support to victims and their families.

"If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.

"We take all such reports extremely seriously and if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, our specialist officers will treat you with sensitivity and compassion."

See More: Merseyside

Related

Man who inflicted 'appalling injuries' on vulnerable uncle is jailed for 14 years for manslaughter
News 1 month ago

Man who inflicted 'appalling injuries' on vulnerable uncle is jailed for 14 years for manslaughter

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for more than seven years for string of child sex offences
News 3 months ago

Man jailed for more than seven years for string of child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who 'had no right to be behind the wheel' is jailed over collision that killed two elderly friends
News 8 months ago

Man who 'had no right to be behind the wheel' is jailed over collision that killed two elderly friends

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser
Entertainment 1 day ago

Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser

By: Irish Post

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai
News 1 day ago

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai

By: Fiona Audley

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash
News 1 day ago

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash

By: Fiona Audley

New average speed cameras go live in Ireland this week – with fine and penalty points for offenders
News 1 day ago

New average speed cameras go live in Ireland this week – with fine and penalty points for offenders

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman

By: Fiona Audley