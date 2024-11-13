Man jailed for 17 years following multiple child sex offences

A MAN has been jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of multiple child sex offences.

​Liam Brannan, 33, of Antonio Street, Bootle, Merseyside, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

A jury had earlier found him guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, six counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

Brannan has also been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a Restraining Order and a lifetime requirement to sign the Sex Offender Register.

'Predator'

Brannan targeted his victim between 2019-2021, with the first offence occurring when she was just 12 years old.

He was arrested in March 2022 and following a complex investigation, was charged in January 2024.

"I want to acknowledge the bravery and courage of the victim for reporting the offences to us," said Detective Inspector Carla Cross of Merseyside Police.

"I hope this sentencing shows that time is no barrier to reporting sexual offences and that we take every report extremely seriously.

"Brannan is clearly a predator who targeted his victim over a number of years.

"He also denied the offences and forced her to go through a trial and relive the trauma.

"I sincerely hope that today's sentencing brings her some comfort now that justice has been done."