Man sentenced for manslaughter of vulnerable grandfather in 'violent and unprovoked attack'

A MAN has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his vulnerable grandfather in a 'violent and unprovoked attack'.

Brian Cullen, 73, died two weeks after being assaulted in his Liverpool home earlier this year by his grandson, Ryan Cullen.

The 34-year-old was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday to a five-year Section 45a Hybrid Order.

The ruling means he will be sent to a hospital until he is deemed fit to serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.

"This is an absolutely tragic case which has devastated the family and although Ryan Cullen has today faced justice, we know that such an outcome cannot provide much comfort or healing," said Detective Chief Inspector Andy McCourt.

Assault

At around 5.40pm on Saturday, February 10, officers were called to an address on Midghall Street in Liverpool to reports of a domestic assault.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Ryan Cullen, who had suffered with mental health issues, attacked his grandfather because he wouldn't give him money for drugs.

Mr Cullen was found with serious injuries and taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, while Ryan Cullen was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Mr Cullen was discharged on February 16 but readmitted a day later after it was found he had suffered a bleed on the brain and a kidney injury.

His condition deteriorated and he passed away on February 24, after which his grandson was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ryan Cullen was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Fatal injuries

"Ryan Cullen carried out a violent and unprovoked attack on his vulnerable grandfather Brian, who sustained ultimately fatal injuries, resulting in this becoming a murder investigation," said DCI McCourt.

"Domestic abuse can take many forms and I want to take this opportunity to highlight the help that is available to anyone who is suffering.

"Together with partner agencies, we will do all that we possibly can to support you, if you can find the courage to come forward."