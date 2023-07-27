Man killed in collision between car and tractor on Irish road

A MAN was killed when a car collided with a tractor on a road in Co. Meath yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4pm on on the R157 at Moygaddy, Co.Meath.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, received fatal injuries in the collision, gardaí confirmed today.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination was completed by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators last night and the road has re-opened this morning.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 8252211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.