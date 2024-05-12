Man knocked unconscious during robbery in Co. Armagh

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was knocked unconscious before being robbed in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Westacres area of Craigavon on Friday evening.

As well as appealing for witnesses, police have also issued descriptions of two suspects they want to trace.

"Shortly before 7.45pm, it was reported that a man was assaulted by a number of males in the Westacres area, who struck and kick[ed] the back of his head, leaving him unconscious, before taking the contents of his wallet, which included a bank card, and a sum of cash," said Sergeant Cordner of the PSNI.

"A description was given of two of the suspects, with one being said to be approximately 5' 6" in height, with short blonde hair, and wearing a blue jacket.

"A second suspect was described as being around 5' 9", with short black hair, and a bright pink top."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1621 of May 10.