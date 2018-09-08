Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang

One 28-year-old has been injured after an attack by three other men.

The incident happened in Cooke Street/ Corporation Street area of County Derry on August 7.

PSNI received a report after 10pm that one man was hit with a metal bar.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and bruising to his body as a result.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell of the PSNI is appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Corporation Street or Cooke Street last night and who witnessed the incident to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1483 07/09/18.