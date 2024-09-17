Man left with broken arms and legs after ‘horrific’ assault

POLICE are investigating a serious assault in Belfast which left a man with horrific injuries including broken arms and legs.

PSNI officers were called to the incident at around 9pm on Sunday, September 15 where a man was found seriously injured in an alleyway just off the Azamor Street area of north Belfast.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was found with broken arms and legs and lacerations to his head.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries, where he remains in a “stable condition”, the PSNI have confirmed.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man that will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal,” they added.

“No good comes from this – ever.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1575 15/09/24.”

The police force confirmed it is “especially keen” to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area on the evening of Sunday, September 15.