Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision between car and jeep

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a jeep in Roscommon yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the incident, which happened at on the N4 in Ardcarne, Boyle, at around 1.20pm.

A man, aged in his 70s, was seriously injured in the collision.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, where he has since passed away, the police force confirmed this morning.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was brought to the same hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Gardaí have today renewed their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 1pm and 1.30pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.