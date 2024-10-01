Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision between car and jeep
News

Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision between car and jeep

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a jeep in Roscommon yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the incident, which happened at on the N4 in Ardcarne, Boyle, at around 1.20pm.

A man, aged in his 70s, was seriously injured in the collision.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, where he has since passed away, the police force confirmed this morning.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was brought to the same hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Gardaí have today renewed their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 1pm and 1.30pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Roscommon

Related

Investigation launched after cyclist found dead on roadside
News 2 weeks ago

Investigation launched after cyclist found dead on roadside

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal after man dies in collision in Co. Roscommon
News 3 weeks ago

Appeal after man dies in collision in Co. Roscommon

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraisers complete poignant Famine walk from Ireland to England
News 4 months ago

Fundraisers complete poignant Famine walk from Ireland to England

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin woman, 18, charged after almost £1m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast airport
News 1 day ago

Dublin woman, 18, charged after almost £1m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Depraved and dangerous' rapist is handed life sentence
News 2 days ago

'Depraved and dangerous' rapist is handed life sentence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men 'repeatedly kicked to the head' by group of males during Newry assault
News 2 days ago

Two men 'repeatedly kicked to the head' by group of males during Newry assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in Dublin as almost €2m in gold and cash seized
News 2 days ago

Man arrested in Dublin as almost €2m in gold and cash seized

By: Gerard Donaghy