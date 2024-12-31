Gardaí issue appeal after woman’s body found in field in Roscommon

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information after the body of a woman reported missing over the weekend was found in a field in Roscommon this week.

A missing person’s appeal was released on December 29 in a bid to locate 58-year-old Mirjana Pap.

The Croatian national, who lived in Athlone, Co. Westmeath, was last seen in the town in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, December 28.

The search was stood down yesterday (December 30) after a woman’s body was found on lands at Curraghaleen, Co. Roscommon, close to the border with Co Westmeath.

The body has been taken to University Hospital in Galway, where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist.

Gardaí confirm they are trying to establish if the woman may have suffered a violent death.

Two cars have been seized and a house in Athlone has been cordoned off following the discovery of the body.

A senior investigation officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, while an incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the investigation to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” they said in a statement.