Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Roscommon collision
News

Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Roscommon collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died following a collision in Roscommon last night.

A man, aged in his 80s, died after being struck by a car on the R377 on the outskirts of Castlerea just after 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured, the police force confirmed today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Roscommon

Related

Gardaí issue appeal after woman’s body found in field in Roscommon
News 3 weeks ago

Gardaí issue appeal after woman’s body found in field in Roscommon

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision between car and jeep
News 3 months ago

Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision between car and jeep

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after cyclist found dead on roadside
News 4 months ago

Investigation launched after cyclist found dead on roadside

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

UK crews help restore power to homes in Ireland following Storm Éowyn
News 8 hours ago

UK crews help restore power to homes in Ireland following Storm Éowyn

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack
News 9 hours ago

Investigation launched after cars targeted in arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Nine men discovered in shipping container at Irish port
News 10 hours ago

Nine men discovered in shipping container at Irish port

By: Fiona Audley

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision dies in hospital
News 11 hours ago

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Protestors removed during President Higgins' Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration speech
News 1 day ago

Protestors removed during President Higgins' Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration speech

By: Gerard Donaghy

Seven arrested after flares and masonry thrown during disturbance in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Seven arrested after flares and masonry thrown during disturbance in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy