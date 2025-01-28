Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in Roscommon collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died following a collision in Roscommon last night.

A man, aged in his 80s, died after being struck by a car on the R377 on the outskirts of Castlerea just after 6pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured, the police force confirmed today as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.