Man released after investigation into missing Cork woman is upgraded to murder

A MAN arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the circumstances of a woman missing from Co. Cork has been released without charge.

Tina Satchwell was 45 when she was reported missing from her home in Youghal in March 2017.

On Tuesday, gardaí said their investigation had been upgraded to murder, adding that a man in his 50s had been detained.

This evening, they said the man had been released without charge but that they are continuing to investigate 'all the circumstances surrounding the murder of Tina Satchwell'.

A search of a residence on Grattan Street in Youghal is continuing, added a garda statement.

Disappearance

Ms Satchwell is originally from Fermoy but relocated to Youghal with her husband Richard Satchwell in September 2016.

The couple were at a car boot sale in Carrigtwohill on Sunday, March 19, 2017 — an event they would have attended regularly.

The following day, Mr Satchwell went to Dungarvan at 10.30am while his wife remained at their home.

When he returned shortly after midday, Ms Satchwell was no longer there.

Her house keys were on the floor in the hallway near the front door and her mobile phone was in the kitchen.

Appeal

Following Tuesday's developments, gardaí said a Liaison Officer had been appointed to the family of the missing woman.

Ms Satchwell is described as 5' 7" tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.