Man released as woman found dead in Co. Wexford is named locally

A MAN arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Co. Wexford has been released.

The woman, who has been named locally as 32-year-old Paula Lawlor, was found unresponsive at a property in the Baile Eoghain area of Gorey at around 3am on Thursday.

A post mortem examination by State Pathologist Dr SallyAnne Collis was completed on Thursday evening, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A man in his 30s arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident has since been released from the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to witnesses to come forward," added a garda statement issued on Friday.

"Additionally, they are seeking dash cam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Ms Lawlor, a mother of one, was originally from Tallaght, Dublin.

Her funeral is due to be held in her home town on Saturday, December 28.