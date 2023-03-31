Man shot in both legs by three masked men in ‘horrific’ Belfast attack

AN investigation has been launched after a man was shot in both leg in an attack in Belfast last night.

The victim was targeted outside a property in the Whitecliff Drive area of West Belfast at around 9pm last night, PSNI officers have confirmed.

“The suspects, who were all wearing dark-coloured clothing, made off from the scene on foot,’ they said in a statement.

“The victim, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries,” they add.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone in the community has the right to live free from the threat of violence.”

The SDLP’s representative for West Belfast, Paul Doherty has condemned the shooting.

“This senseless violence has no place in our community who want to see an end to gunmen roaming our streets causing chaos for people here,” he said.

“A man has been left in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries as a result of this attack which has also caused significant distress to local residents,” he added.

“These attacks have become far too regular an occurrence in our area.

“They achieve nothing but causing further misery for people who just want to get on with their lives and live in peace.

“People in west Belfast should not have to live under the shadow of gunmen and our community wants to see an end to these attacks once for all.”

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to the attack to come forward.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal.

“Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Whitecliff Drive or Ballymurphy Road areas on Thursday evening, March 30 shortly before 9pm and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2012 of 30/03/23.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.