Man shot in both legs in ‘despicable’ Belfast attack

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was shot in both legs in a Belfast attack late last night.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a shooting at 10.15pm last night in the Antrim Road area of North Belfast.

A man was shot in both legs, officers confirm.

He was then taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his wounds.

SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte has today condemned the shooting, claiming “nobody should have their lives disrupted in this way and those behind this attack cannot be allowed to cause fear or cast a shadow over this area”.

He said: “This is a despicable attack that has left a man in hospital with potentially serious injuries and upset the local community in this area who just want to live in peace.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police as soon as possible so that this dangerous weapon can be taken out of circulation before anyone else is harmed and so that the criminals who carried out this shooting can be apprehended,” the Belfast North councillor added.

The PSNI have also appealed for the public to come forward with any information which could assist their investigation.

Those with information should call 101 quoting reference number 2345 of 31/05/23.