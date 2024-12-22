Lord of the Dance
Man stabbed in eye during aggravated burglary in Derry
News

A MAN has been stabbed in the eye with a screwdriver during an aggravated burglary in Derry on Saturday.

"It was reported that at around 4am two men attended a flat in the Canterbury Park area and assaulted the male occupant, stabbing him in the eye with a screwdriver," said Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine.

"He made off from the scene and the alarm was raised.

"The victim has suffered injuries to his eye.

"A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with any information or CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1247 of December 21.

