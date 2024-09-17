Man wanted for ‘senseless’ murder in Denmark arrested in Northern Ireland
A MAN who is wanted in Denmark where he is due to stand trial for murder has been arrested in Belfast.

The 31-year-old was apprehended yesterday (September 16) by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit working alongside Danish Police.

He was arrested in south Belfast and will be extradited back to Denmark to stand trial for murder and for possession of a firearm.

“The offences occurred in the Aarhus area of Denmark on March 8, 2022,” the PSNI have confirmed.

Laganside Crown Court

He was detained on a Danish extradition warrant and appeared before Laganside Extradition Court yesterday afternoon.

“[This] arrest was as a result of an ongoing investigation into a senseless murder that took place in Aarhus, Denmark in March 2022,” Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said.

“In this case we have worked closely with detectives from the East Jutland Police to locate and arrest this fugitive.”

He added: “Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice.”

