Man who abused girl over two-year period is jailed for 15 years

A MAN who abused a girl over a two-year period been jailed for 15 years.

Daniel O'Brien, of Kursaal Way, Southend, Essex, abused the girl between 2017 and 2019 before the offences were reported to police in 2021.

The 38-year-old was charged with three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration and was convicted on all counts in April this year.

At Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, O'Brien was jailed for a total of 15 years, given an extended licence of three years, and put on the sex offenders' register for life.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Victoria Leese praised the victim for her strength in helping to put O'Brien behind bars.

"The victim in the case has shown a great deal of strength and resilience throughout this investigation," she said.

"While no sentence can undo what Daniel O'Brien has done, I hope the conclusion of this case, and the fact he has faced justice, will help her move forward."

'Absolute rock'

Meanwhile, the family of the survivor of O'Brien's abuse praised DC Leese and Essex Police for their support.

"We want to thank DC Victoria Leese for her support and genuine care she has shown," they said in a statement.

"She has been an absolute rock and we are grateful for everything she, and everyone else who has worked on the investigation and provided support, has done.

"It is important it is for people in the same position to come forward, speak out, and never feel like you can't.

"Yes, the process is hard and will really push you to your limits, but justice will be served."

O’Brien has been made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and witnesses indefinitely.