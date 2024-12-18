Man who died in Newry collision involving bus is named locally

A MAN who died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Newry has been named locally as Dominic McGrath.

The 33-year-old pedestrian passed away at the scene following the incident, which occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

It was reported that a bus was involved in the collision in the Mall area of the city.

Following the incident, public transport operator Translink released a statement confirming that it is assisting the PSNI with their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy," it added.

Police have continued to appeal to anyone with information or relevant dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1144 of December 17.