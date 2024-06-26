Man who sexually abused child is jailed for more than eight years
News

Man who sexually abused child is jailed for more than eight years

Sean Begley (Image: Avon and Somerset Police)

A MAN in his 40s who committed sexual abuse offences against a child has been jailed for more than eight years.

Sean Begley admitted 10 offences, including sexual assault of a child and making indecent images of children.

The 48-year-old, of Monsdale Road in Bristol, was sentenced to eight years and eight months at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

The victim of the offences first disclosed the abuse in April 2024 and this was then reported to the police.

In a victim impact statement, a family member on behalf of the victim said the trauma would be with her 'for the rest of her life' and they 'can never forgive him for that'.

"The distress and harm Begley has caused is immeasurable," said DC Liam Owens-Reeve of Avon and Somerset Police.

"He's a dangerous and manipulative offender.

"The victim has shown immense bravery in speaking out about the abuse she suffered, and her support of our investigation has ultimately led to Begley receiving this significant prison sentence."

Begley will also have to sign on to the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life and is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

