Charity commission opens statutory inquiry into Presbyterian Church in Ireland

THE Charity Commission of Northern Ireland has opened a statutory inquiry into alleged offences at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI).

Church moderator Dr Trevor Gribben resigned in November after an internal report found "serious and significant failings" in safeguarding at the organisation between 2009 and 2022.

In a statement made yesterday the charity commission said it would investigate “the Presbyterian Church in Ireland and all its component elements”.

“The opening of the inquiry - the Commission’s highest level of investigation - follows the Church’s recent announcement regarding safeguarding failings, reflecting the serious nature of the concerns raised,” they explained.

“The inquiry formalises the process for the Commission to work closely with the charity’s trustees to ensure the safeguarding and governance issues identified are addressed and appropriate remedial steps put in place.”

Frances McCandless, Chief Executive of the Commission, said safeguarding is “fundamental to maintaining public trust in charities”.

“Every charity must make the safety and wellbeing of those they serve their highest priority,” she added.

Rev Dr David Allen, the Church's acting clerk, said the PCI “welcomed” the announcement.

“Over the last number of weeks, we have been working with the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland and we welcome this announcement today,” he said.

“PCI is fully committed to working with the Charity Commission to facilitate this inquiry and will cooperate fully in all aspects.”

He added: “As a denomination, we made an announcement on November 12 detailing significant failings in our central safeguarding processes and we have committed ourselves to doing whatever is required to regain the trust that we have lost.

“We believe that this inquiry will be one further step in this process.”

He explained: “As part of our commitment to learn lessons and move forward, a number of resolutions will be proposed at the Special General Assembly, on Thursday of this week, which we believe will begin to make the changes required.”

Responding to the charity commission’s announcement, the PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said their own ongoing investigation would not be affected by the launch of the inquiry.

“We are aware of the announcement by the Charity Commission regarding the opening of a statutory inquiry," he said.

“As previously confirmed, the Police Service has an ongoing investigation into safeguarding concerns connected to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

“This work remains active and will not be affected by the Charity Commission’s Inquiry processes.”

He added: “Safeguarding is a priority for the Police Service. We take any information suggesting risk or potential criminality extremely seriously.

“We are working closely with the Charity Commission and with other statutory and community safeguarding partners.

“This coordinated approach ensures that any concerns raised are fully examined and that appropriate steps are taken to address any criminality and to protect those who have been harmed and need help and support to access a wide range of services.

“We would encourage anyone who has been affected, or anyone who has information that may assist police, to come forward.

“Dedicated specialist officers are available to ensure victims can access the criminal justice system and provide advice and support where necessary.

“Anyone with concerns can contact our dedicated team via email: [email protected] or by phoning 101.”