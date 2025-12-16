Paul Brady and Tommy Fleming feature in trad music show’s Christmas day special

A POPULAR television series which champions the best of traditional Irish music will celebrate nearly thirty years of shows with a Christmas day special.

Geantraí has been much-loved among TG4 viewers for nearly three decades.

This Christmas it will mark its twentieth season with a festive show full of Ireland's best loved trad stars, including Paul Brady, Tommy Fleming and The Brennan Sisters.

Filmed at the Mount Falcon Estate in county Mayo, TG4 confirmed today that the show will feature “legendary performers such as Paul Brady performing two of his most celebrated folk songs - Arthur McBride and The Lakes of Pontchartrain - to the powerhouse that is Breanndán O’Beaglaoich and the much-loved Tommy Fleming to the brightest new voices in traditional and folk music”.

“Gearóid McCarthy, Alannah Thornburgh. Aileen Bourke, The Brennan Sisters, Ciaran Mulderrig and Fergal Scahill all deliver outstanding performances to fill a programme full of seasonal joy and reflection,” they added.

The show will also feature the full sound of the youth Orchestra and the Mayo Ensemble led by the renowned multi-instrumentalist Stephen Doherty.

“The result is an intimate and heartwarming evening of music, song and story, filled with festive atmosphere and the unmistakable rhythm of Irish tradition,” a TG4 spojesperson explained.

Pauline Scanlon hosts the show, which has been produced by Hedgerow Films.

Geantraí na Nollag 2025 airs on TG4 on Christmas day at 7pm.