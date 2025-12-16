Appeal for help to find teenage girl missing from home for three days
News

Appeal for help to find teenage girl missing from home for three days

A PUBLIC appeal has been issued to help find a teenage girl who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Sasha Martin was last seen in Swords, on December 13.

Sasha Martin was last seen on December 13

She is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes, and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink top, blue jeans and black runners.

“Anyone with information on Sasha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the police force said in a statement issued today.

See More: Dublin, Missing, Sasha Martin

Related
News 6 days ago

Live animals bring the nativity to life in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Dublin collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Funeral details confirmed for architect and tv presenter Hugh Wallace

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach 'shocked and appalled' at fatal Bondi Beach mass shooting during Hanukkah event

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Man and woman extradited from Malta as part of investigation into rape and child cruelty

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Player in Ireland lands €17m EuroMillions jackpot

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Investigation continues after gang attacks Co. Armagh pensioner and attempts to set him on fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Today feels unbearably dark': 12 people dead following shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia's Bondi Beach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Nancy looks to end turbulent first week as Celtic face St Mirren in Scottish League Cup Final

By: Gerard Donaghy