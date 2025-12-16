Appeal for help to find teenage girl missing from home for three days

A PUBLIC appeal has been issued to help find a teenage girl who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Sasha Martin was last seen in Swords, on December 13.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes, and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink top, blue jeans and black runners.

“Anyone with information on Sasha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the police force said in a statement issued today.