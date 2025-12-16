Increased protection for Jewish communities across Ireland after Sydney terror attack

POLICE forces across Ireland have stepped up patrols and security measures at Jewish centres and events following the deadly terror attack in Sydney, Australia.

The shooting took place on Sunday, December 14, at Bondi Beach, where two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration that killed at least 15 people.

Australia has declared the incident a terror attack.

Local media reported the attackers were father and son, Sajid Akram, 50, who died at the scene, and Naveed Akram, 24, who remains in critical condition in hospital.

The men had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In response, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed it has implemented public safety plans aimed at reassuring the Jewish community.

Superintendent Yvonne McManus said police recognised the “understandable concerns” felt in the wake of what she described as an “unfathomable tragedy”, according to the BBC.

“Our focus is on providing proportionate reassurance,” she said, adding that this includes a visible police presence and increased passing patrols at locations associated with Jewish life.

The PSNI has also been in direct contact with community representatives to offer support.

Northern Ireland’s Jewish population is relatively small, with the 2021 census recording fewer than 500 people identifying as Jewish.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill also offered her condolences, giving her “support and solidarity” to those who have been affected.

Similar measures have been introduced in the Republic of Ireland, where gardaí confirmed additional patrols at Jewish centres and events.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said liaison officers had been appointed to support the community, and he planned to meet Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder to discuss security arrangements.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan attended a Hanukkah event in Dublin that went ahead under increased security, while President Catherine Connolly described the attack as “appalling and antisemitic”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said such violence could never be tolerated, and Tánaiste Simon Harris expressed his horror at the loss of life.

Daniel Epstein O’Dowd of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland said targeted attacks had become “all too familiar”, forcing some communities to arrange private security so people can worship safely.

Authorities across Ireland have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.