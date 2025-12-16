Ireland among countries raising ‘concerns’ over Gaza ceasefire in letter to EU

IRELAND is one of a number of countries that have raised their “growing concerns” with the EU over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A letter sent to the EU Commission this week claimed the people of Gaza continue to “endure appalling conditions” despite the ceasefire coming into effect two months ago.

“As stated at our November Council, the agreement on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza represents welcome progress,” the letter reads.

“We are now at a point where we must assess progress on key phase one issues,” it adds.

“It is in this context that we want to formally convey our growing concern about lack of progress on addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Since the ceasefire came into effect two months ago, the people of Gaza continue to endure the most appalling conditions,” the letter explains.

“The improvements in humanitarian access have not materialised to the extent set out in the Comprehensive Plan.

“At this moment, the people of Gaza do not have enough to eat, they do not have adequate shelter from the winter weather, they do not have sufficient access to medicines, and they do not have access to sanitation.

“The volume of aid entering Gaza is nowhere near sufficient and Israel’s highly restrictive controls continue to obstruct an effective humanitarian response.

“The UN and its agencies remain a pillar of humanitarian relief and recovery in Gaza.

“As our collective call for the rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid at scale currently goes largely unanswered, we would like to ask that our discussion on the situation in the Middle East at the December Foreign Affairs Council includes a focus on how the EU can use its considerable leverage with Israel to urgently address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“It is critical that the EU and its Member States act in coordination as a block, working with the UN and others to address immediate humanitarian needs, and move towards early recovery and reconstruction.

“The EU must at all times ensure that the people of Gaza are supported in line with International Humanitarian Law and humanitarian principles.”

Addressed to Kaja Kallas, the European Commission Vice President, the letter was signed by Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee and her counterparts in Spain, Belgium, Slovenia, Portugal and Luxemburg.