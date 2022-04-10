Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand
Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand

Ronaldo during Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday (Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER UNITED and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after footage showed him appearing to angrily knock a mobile phone out of a young fan's hand.

Footage shared on social media showed an apparently injured Ronaldo gingerly leaving the field after United's 1-0 defeat away to Everton.

As he makes his way towards the Goodison Park tunnel, the forward appears to swipe at a phone being held by a young fan before it hits the ground.

United said they were aware of the alleged incident and 'will co-operate with any police inquiries'.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo they were liaising with both clubs after 'it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch'.

Taking to Instagram, the player himself apologised and invited the youngster to a game at Old Trafford.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Saturday's loss to relegation-threatened Everton was a big blow to United's Champions League hopes.

It leaves them in seventh place, six points behind fourth-placed Spurs.

Ralf Rangnick's side have now won just one of their last five league games and after hosting Norwich next weekend, face tough trips to Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, the result has eased the pressure on Everton boss Frank Lampard, whose side sit one place above the relegation zone.

It is just their second win in eight league games, having lost the other six, but it increases the gap between the Toffees and 18th-placed Burnley to four points.

The win came courtesy of a 27th-minute strike from Anthony Gordon, which took a deflection off United defender Harry Maguire.

