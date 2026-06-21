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Manslaughter charge after man dies in hospital following Belfast assault
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Manslaughter charge after man dies in hospital following Belfast assault

Carl Holland passed away six days after the assault (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE investigating the death of a man following an assault in Belfast have charged a 20-year-old man with manslaughter.

Carl Holland, 30, passed away in hospital on Thursday having been in a critical condition following the assault at around 9pm on Friday, June 12.

Mr Holland was assaulted outside a licensed premises in the Suffolk Road area.

Police previously said a man arrived at the scene by taxi and allegedly punched Mr Holland before leaving in the same vehicle.

On Saturday, they confirmed that a man had been charged with manslaughter in relation to Mr Holland's death.

"The 20-year-old man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 15," read a PSNI statement.

"The charge relates to the death of Mr Holland (30) following an assault in the Suffolk Road area on the night of Friday, June 12.

"As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

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