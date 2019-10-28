Margaret Thatcher planned to create 'no man's land' on Irish border - new book reveals
News

Margaret Thatcher planned to create 'no man's land' on Irish border - new book reveals

MARGARET THATCHER allegedly planned to create a five-mile 'no man's land' on the Irish border, according to a new book.

The plans were revealed by Michael Lillis, diplomatic adviser to former taoiseach Garret FitzGerald, who helped negotiate the Anglo-Irish Agreement, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

During an interview with Dr Graham Spencer, of the University of Portsmouth, who has written the book 'Inside Accounts' which looks into intricacies which lead to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, and features Thatcher's supposed plans, Lillis describes the border plan as "a sort of crazy British proposal, although not a random one."

Allegedly, in 1984, there was a proposal made by Thatcher's government which involved the Garda and the Irish Army being able to cross the border to police Northern Ireland.

Lillis even claimed that the plans went as far as receiving official Cabinet approval.

Advertisement

It was officially conjured by former UK Cabinet Secretary Sir Robert Armstrong and leading diplomat Sir David Goodall.

The offer however was rejected by Dublin.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher delivers a speech at the European Parliament, on December 09, 1986 in Strasbourg as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Reverend Ian Paisley (R) brandishes a placard saying "Ulster says no".

This is because while gardai and the Irish Army were universally popular with the Irish public, the same couldn't be said of the security forces across the border.

"For virtually one half of the population, the army is regarded as an occupying force, while for the other half it's regarded as 'our army' and, while the RUC was seen as 'our police force' for unionists, for nationalists it was an oppressive, foreign police force," Mr Lillis said.

"Because of that, the idea of having those people on our side of the border, when they were regarded as oppressors of nationalists in the north, was unthinkable.

Advertisement

"Even so, Armstrong and Goodall came over to the taoiseach's department and they made this proposal in writing.

"It wasn't just Mrs Thatcher and it wasn't just the foreign secretary; it was a Cabinet-approved proposal, as well."

He added that he thought the plans were "remarkable" given the friction on both sides and the disdain the Irish people would have for the likes of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) coming across and imposing their authority.

"If you consider the Cabinet saying to these foreigners, 'Come in to our territory and help us to solve this chaotic situation', well that was a big deal. I'm sorry our side didn't see it in those terms and negotiate on from there," he added.

See More: Good Friday Agreement, Irish Border, Margaret Thatcher

Related

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern predicts Irish Border poll 'within a decade'
News 1 week ago

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern predicts Irish Border poll 'within a decade'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he will raise matter of N. Ireland citizenship ruling with Boris Johnson, calling court's decision a "misreading" of Good Friday Agreement
News 1 week ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he will raise matter of N. Ireland citizenship ruling with Boris Johnson, calling court's decision a "misreading" of Good Friday Agreement

By: Rachael O'Connor

Outrage as UK court rules that people born in Northern Ireland are British, not Irish
News 1 week ago

Outrage as UK court rules that people born in Northern Ireland are British, not Irish

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Tyson Fury weighing up move into MMA after Conor McGregor offers to coach boxing star
News 41 minutes ago

Tyson Fury weighing up move into MMA after Conor McGregor offers to coach boxing star

By: Jack Beresford

Sanctuary appeal for help to save 'mistreated and depressed' donkey from a lifetime of blindness
News 1 hour ago

Sanctuary appeal for help to save 'mistreated and depressed' donkey from a lifetime of blindness

By: Rachael O'Connor

Steve Martin and Martin Short lift the lid on their Irish roots
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Steve Martin and Martin Short lift the lid on their Irish roots

By: Jack Beresford

Cork hotel manager responds brilliantly to one-star review complaining about 'lack of daylight' in room
News 2 hours ago

Cork hotel manager responds brilliantly to one-star review complaining about 'lack of daylight' in room

By: Harry Brent

Politician who received death threat has car set alight in suspected arson attack
News 3 hours ago

Politician who received death threat has car set alight in suspected arson attack

By: Rachael O'Connor