Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland
News

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland

MARIAH CAREY has shared the stunning sight that greeted her on arrival in Ireland.

The globally-renowned songstress is set to kick-off the European leg of her Caution World Tour in Dublin this week.

And ahead of her gig at the Irish capital’s 3Arena, Carey took in the Dublin skyline – and was greeted by an extraordinary sight.

Spread across the Dublin sky, the singer was treated to the stunning presence of a perfectly-formed rainbow high in the Irish sky.

Rather than crack jokes about Leprechauns or the luck of the Irish, Carey took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans and this most unique of welcomes.

Advertisement

"Hello Ireland!! Thank you for this gorgeous welcome,” she wrote.

"Can't wait for opening night of the #CautionWorldTour in Europe on Wednesday right here in Dublin!!"

Maybe she should take it as a sign of what to include in the gig’s playlist?

After all, Carey’s seventh studio album is called Rainbow and includes the signature hits Heartbreaker and Take A Look at Me Now.

Then again, it could simply be a meteorological phenomenon caused by the reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky.

Advertisement

Our money is on the latter.

Whatever the case, it was a great way to kick off a tour supporting the release of her critically acclaimed 15th studio album Caution, which garnered widespread critical acclaim.

See More: Ireland, Mariah Carey

Related

Ireland trump United Kingdom to be 'crowned' worst of the worst at Eurovision 2019
News 1 day ago

Ireland trump United Kingdom to be 'crowned' worst of the worst at Eurovision 2019

By: Jack Beresford

‘Ireland is shrinking’ - Global warming expert details impact of climate change on Ireland
News 2 days ago

‘Ireland is shrinking’ - Global warming expert details impact of climate change on Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland ranked 17th out of all European countries for gay and LGBT+ rights
News 5 days ago

Ireland ranked 17th out of all European countries for gay and LGBT+ rights

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair
News 8 minutes ago

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair

By: Aidan Lonergan

The Times Ireland makes staff redundant as newspaper considers digital-only edition
News 16 hours ago

The Times Ireland makes staff redundant as newspaper considers digital-only edition

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gardaí hunting mugger who could be as young as 13 after 'sustained attack' on two other children
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí hunting mugger who could be as young as 13 after 'sustained attack' on two other children

By: Aidan Lonergan

Downton Abbey prepares for visit of Royal family in first trailer for new film
News 20 hours ago

Downton Abbey prepares for visit of Royal family in first trailer for new film

By: Jack Beresford

Irish woman and her partner charged with falsely claiming over £47,000 meant for Grenfell Tower survivors
News 21 hours ago

Irish woman and her partner charged with falsely claiming over £47,000 meant for Grenfell Tower survivors

By: Aidan Lonergan