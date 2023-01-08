Masked gang armed with hammers and iron bars attacks man in Co. Down

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was left with serious injuries following an attack in Co. Down.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Saturday in the Brae in Ballygowan.

The man, aged in his 20s, was assaulted close to Blackwater Heights by a number of masked men armed with hammers and iron bars.

"The man sustained serious injuries to his arm, leg and head," said Detective Sergeant Westbury.

"He was taken to hospital following the assault."

Meanwhile, a separate attack was reported in the village several hours later.

At around 1am on Sunday, an 18-year-old man was assaulted outside a licenced premises in the Square area of Ballygowan.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened, but I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward," said DS Westbury.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.