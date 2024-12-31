Lord of the Dance
Masked man held family at gunpoint while burgling home
A MASKED man threatened a family with a gun while burgling their home in Co. Antrim.

The incident, which occurred last night, saw the burglar smash his way into the home in Ahoghill.

“Shortly before 7.45pm yesterday, Monday, December 30, police received a report that a man smashed the glass of a door at a property in the Laurel Park area before entering the property,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“It was reported that the intruder, who had his face covered, then pointed a gun at the male householder and a female child.

“The householder then left the property with the child.”

A man, aged in his 30s, has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

These include aggravated burglary and stealing, carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

“He remains in custody at this time,” the police force confirmed.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch,” they added.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1481 of 30/12/24.”

