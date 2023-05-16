Masked men armed with knife threaten frightened staff at Belfast takeaway
TWO masked men attempted to rob a Belfast takeaway with a kitchen knife.

The men, who were dressed in black, stormed the business in the North Queen Street area, at 11pm at night, as the staff were closing for the evening.

They entered the takeaway shouting ‘give us the money’ before one of the men, armed with a black-handled kitchen knife, waved it at a member of staff behind the food counter.

When they were informed that the police had been called the pair left the premises empty handed.

PSNI detectives are now appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the attempted robbery, which happened on Sunday, May 14.

Detective Sergeant Young said: “Thankfully, no one was injured during this frightening encounter and there was no financial loss to the business.

"Both of the men are described as being 6ft and of slim build. Both were wearing gloves with one wearing distinctive bright pink gloves and carrying a cross-body bag.

He added: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2012 14/05/23."

