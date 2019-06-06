Melania Trump enjoyed a cultural showcase of Irish music, dance and poetry in Shannon
Melania Trump enjoyed a cultural showcase of Irish music, dance and poetry in Shannon

MELANIA TRUMP enjoyed a special cultural showcase upon arrival in Shannon.

The First Lady was treated to a performance that included Irish music, dance and poetry hosted by Ireland’s Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

It was a chance for the FLOTUS to see a different side of Ireland and a country with a rich heritage in the performing arts.

A selection of musicians and performers from the local area took to the stage in what proved a memorable occasion for all involved.

The show came while her husband, President Donald Trump, met with Taosiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit and Irish migrants in America.

And while the President got himself into a spot of bother with Varadkar over his comments regarding Ireland’s ongoing border issues, the First Lady had no such problems.

In fact, there were happy faces all round, with Madigan later taking to social media to how much she enjoyed the show.

It featured performances from singers, dancers and musicians of all ages and, though closed to the press, was said to be quite the occasion.

Minister Madigan tweeted: "Hosted @FLOTUS Melania Trump at a special cultural showcase of Irish music, dance & poetry at @ShannonAirport as part of #TrumpVisit.

"We both really enjoyed the event. Maith sibh go léir! #TrumpInIreland @DeptAHG @merrionstreet @dfatirl"

The appearance came as part of the President’s trip to his luxury hotel and golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

