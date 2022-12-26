Merseyside Police launch murder investigation after 'cold-blooded' Christmas Eve shooting
The Lighthouse Inn (Image: Google Street View)

MERSEYSIDE POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot at a pub on Christmas Eve.

The woman was at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village when shots were fired at the front entrance to the pub at around 11.50pm.

She was taken to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury to the head but was sadly pronounced dead.

Police say she had been drinking with her sister and friends and do not believe the victim had been targeted.

Four men were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one of whom — a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral — remains in a critical condition.

'Callous'

"No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes is so much harder to bear," said Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs.

"Our specially-trained family liaison officers are supporting the family at this tragic time and we are determined to find those responsible.

"The investigation is still in the early stages and we are trying to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding this callous and cold-blooded shooting."

Police believe the gunman fired shots at the front entrance to the pub.

They now want to trace the driver of a dark-coloured car, possibly an A-Class Mercedes, that was seen leaving the pub car park shortly after.

"We will not rest until we find the people responsible for this shooting and I would appeal to anyone who has information or believes they captured something significant on their dashcam, doorbell camera or mobile phone to contact us," added DS Coombes.

"Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch so we can bring those responsible for the horrific murder of a young woman at Christmas to justice."

'Tragedy beyond words'

A statement from the venue, which was due to open on Christmas Day, said staff were 'completely shocked' by the shooting.

"Last night there was a tragedy beyond words in our pub's car park," read the statement.

"All our thoughts are with the friends and family of our customers and in particular our hearts go out to the family of our customer who has lost her life."

Also during the attack, a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

