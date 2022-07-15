Met Office issues first ever Red Extreme heat warning
News

Met Office issues first ever Red Extreme heat warning

OTLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 13:The drying out bed and receded water levels at Lindley Wood Reservoir on July 13, 2022 in Otley, England. A spokesman for Yorkshire Water, the regional water utility, noted that Lindley Wood is a "compensation reservoir" that takes excess water from nearby reservoirs that supply customers. In a heatwave like England is currently experiencing, residential demand for water is high, and water would not be sent to overflow reservoirs like Lindley Wood. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

THE UK Met Office for the first time has issues a Red warning for exceptional heat, as temperatures of 40C have been forecast.

Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England early next week, with temperatures likely in the high 30s C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40C.

The Red Extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July) for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England.

An Amber Extreme heat warning, has been in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (17 – 19 July) since earlier this week. Today the amber areas are also being extended to cover Cornwall, west Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said:

“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday. Currently there is a 50% chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80% we will see a new maximum temperature reached.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

 

Will we get record-breaking heat?

This is the first time there have been forecasts of 40C  in the UK. The current record high temperature in the UK is 38.7C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July in 2019.

Weather forecast models are run numerous times to help quantify the likelihood of a particular event occurring and estimate the uncertainty which is always present in weather forecasting to some degree. Some models are now producing a 50% chance of maximum temperatures in excess of 40C in isolated parts of the UK for the start of next week. Mid, to high, 30s Celsius will be seen more widely with an 80% chance we will exceed the current record.

 

What happens after Tuesday

Temperatures are expected to start to return closer to normal for the time of year from the middle of next week onwards as cooler air pushes across the country from the west.

 

Is this due to climate change?

“We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40C in the UK," Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis said.

“In a recent study we found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century, with the most extreme temperatures expected to be observed in the southeast of England.

“Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK. The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence. The likelihood of exceeding 40°C anywhere in the UK in a given year has also been rapidly increasing, and, even with current pledges on emissions reductions, such extremes could be taking place every 15 years in the climate of 2100.”

 

Advice

“It is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm," said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’

Peter Jenkins, Director of Campaigns, Water UK said:

“Water companies are seeing substantial demand during this extremely hot weather. We can all help ensure there’s enough to go around by being mindful of the amount of water we use while ensuring we stay hydrated and safe.

“By making just small changes indoors or in the garden you can have a big impact on our water consumption.

Mel Clarke, Customer Service Director for Operations at National Highways, said:

“It is always important to plan ahead for your journey and this advice is no different during periods of hot weather. Our advice is that everyone should check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out.”

See More: Met Office, Weather Warning

Related

Multiple weather warnings issued as Ireland braced for 110km/h gusts
News 8 months ago

Multiple weather warnings issued as Ireland braced for 110km/h gusts

By: Gerard Donaghy

'That's nonsense' – Met Éireann slams UK Met Office's prediction of three-month 'Spanish plume' heatwave
News 3 years ago

'That's nonsense' – Met Éireann slams UK Met Office's prediction of three-month 'Spanish plume' heatwave

By: Aidan Lonergan

Sinn Féin senator calls on Met Éireann to forecast weather warnings for entire island of Ireland
News 3 years ago

Sinn Féin senator calls on Met Éireann to forecast weather warnings for entire island of Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says
Sport 1 day ago

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says

By: Irish Post

Irish language legislation cleared in House of Lords
News 1 day ago

Irish language legislation cleared in House of Lords

By: Connell McHugh

Mary Lou McDonald travelling to Australia this weekend for series of engagements
News 1 day ago

Mary Lou McDonald travelling to Australia this weekend for series of engagements

By: Connell McHugh

Effigies of politicians hanging from bonfires condemned in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Effigies of politicians hanging from bonfires condemned in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today
News 1 day ago

Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today

By: Connell McHugh