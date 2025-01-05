Lord of the Dance
Weather warnings remain in place as 28,000 left without power
News

Weather warnings remain in place as 28,000 left without power

Snow in Portlaoise, Co. Laois this morning (Image: Derek Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

WEATHER warnings remain in place in Ireland today while 28,000 properties have been left without power.

If follows adverse weather conditions across the country on Saturday, with several counties at risk of further snow and ice today.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has been issued with a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, with some areas expected to see up to 10cm of snow.

Difficult travel conditions

Following heavy snow on Saturday, ESB Networks said on Sunday morning that it was working to restore power to around 28,000 homes, businesses and farms that were left without power.

"ESB Networks crews and partner contractors are deployed in all impacted areas and are restoring power where safe to do so," read a statement.

A Status Orange snow and ice warning issued on Friday for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary came into force on Saturday evening.

It remains in place until 5pm on Sunday, with Met Éireann warning of difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, disruption to public transport and difficult conditions underfoot.

A similar warning was issued this morning affecting Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow and Munster from 5pm until 8pm this evening.

A Status Orange rain and snow warning issued for Kerry, Cork and Waterford is in place until 5pm today.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning was also issued this morning.

Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford and Connacht have been warned to expect falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations until 5pm.

After that, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Munster are on alert until midnight.

A meeting of Ireland's National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) was held on Saturday to prepare for the potentially disruptive weather forecasted across the country.

"We are going to see difficult travel conditions for much of the country in the coming days," said Keith Leonard, National Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), who led the meeting.

He added: "With regard to rough sleepers during this wintry spell, the Department is communicating with Regional Leads in relation to their Cold Weather Initiatives and has advised them of the expected conditions."

Ice hazard

The Met Office's Status Yellow warning for Northern Ireland is in place until 6pm.

It has warned people to expect longer journey times, icy patches on some untreated surfaces and some injuries from slips and falls.

"Coastal areas will likely see rain, but inland and over higher ground, sleet and snow is more likely," read the warning.

"Locally 1-3cm of snow is possible away from coasts, with 5-10cm possible over the Mournes, Sperrins and Antrim Hills.

"Ice will be an additional hazard, especially on untreated surfaces."

See More: Met Eireann, Met Office

Related

Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as Ireland braced for Arctic blast
News 11 months ago

Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as Ireland braced for Arctic blast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties
News 1 year ago

Flood risk as Met Éireann issues rain warning for 10 counties

By: Gerard Donaghy

Agnes and Jocelyn among new storm names revealed by Met Éireann honouring Irish scientists
News 1 year ago

Agnes and Jocelyn among new storm names revealed by Met Éireann honouring Irish scientists

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

2025: A year of global instability
Comment 1 day ago

2025: A year of global instability

By: Larry Donnelly

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary
Culture 1 day ago

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary

By: Malcolm McNally

Gigging in Ireland in 2025 - the best of what's to come
Entertainment 1 day ago

Gigging in Ireland in 2025 - the best of what's to come

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Why principled opposition to violence transcends political camps and specific causes
Comment 1 day ago

Why principled opposition to violence transcends political camps and specific causes

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Celebrities line up to take part in new television show with Irish chef Anna Haugh
Entertainment 2 days ago

Celebrities line up to take part in new television show with Irish chef Anna Haugh

By: Fiona Audley

Restrictions on hospital visits as rapid increase in flu cases reported in Ireland
News 2 days ago

Restrictions on hospital visits as rapid increase in flu cases reported in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley