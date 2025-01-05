Weather warnings remain in place as 28,000 left without power

WEATHER warnings remain in place in Ireland today while 28,000 properties have been left without power.

If follows adverse weather conditions across the country on Saturday, with several counties at risk of further snow and ice today.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has been issued with a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, with some areas expected to see up to 10cm of snow.

Difficult travel conditions

Following heavy snow on Saturday, ESB Networks said on Sunday morning that it was working to restore power to around 28,000 homes, businesses and farms that were left without power.

"ESB Networks crews and partner contractors are deployed in all impacted areas and are restoring power where safe to do so," read a statement.

A Status Orange snow and ice warning issued on Friday for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary came into force on Saturday evening.

It remains in place until 5pm on Sunday, with Met Éireann warning of difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, disruption to public transport and difficult conditions underfoot.

A similar warning was issued this morning affecting Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow and Munster from 5pm until 8pm this evening.

A Status Orange rain and snow warning issued for Kerry, Cork and Waterford is in place until 5pm today.

Updated and extended warnings this morning Keep up to date with our App for any updates to warnings for your county.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning was also issued this morning.

Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford and Connacht have been warned to expect falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations until 5pm.

After that, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Munster are on alert until midnight.

A meeting of Ireland's National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) was held on Saturday to prepare for the potentially disruptive weather forecasted across the country.

"We are going to see difficult travel conditions for much of the country in the coming days," said Keith Leonard, National Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), who led the meeting.

He added: "With regard to rough sleepers during this wintry spell, the Department is communicating with Regional Leads in relation to their Cold Weather Initiatives and has advised them of the expected conditions."

Ice hazard

The Met Office's Status Yellow warning for Northern Ireland is in place until 6pm.

It has warned people to expect longer journey times, icy patches on some untreated surfaces and some injuries from slips and falls.

"Coastal areas will likely see rain, but inland and over higher ground, sleet and snow is more likely," read the warning.

"Locally 1-3cm of snow is possible away from coasts, with 5-10cm possible over the Mournes, Sperrins and Antrim Hills.

"Ice will be an additional hazard, especially on untreated surfaces."