Michael McDonnell jailed after 'horrifying' attack on woman

A MAN has been jailed after a 'horrifying' attack on a woman, in which the victim was choked until she blacked out.

Michael McDonnell, 40, attacked his victim following an argument at an address in Balderton, Nottinghamshire on July 17 this year.

He dragged the woman from a chair and choked her until she reportedly blacked out.

When she regained consciousness, he threw her phone away as she attempted to call the police.

In a desperate bid to escape her attacker, the woman told him that she didn't want to die and ran outside where she sought help from passers-by.

Behind bars

"This was a horrifying incident for the victim which left her feeling vulnerable and struggling to talk," said Detective Constable James Newton of Nottinghamshire Police.

"McDonnell is now behind bars and I hope this jail term will give him chance to think about his actions and the impact they have had on the victim especially emotionally."

The victim was left struggling with soreness to her neck, finding it difficult to swallow and talk and bruising and grazes to her legs.

McDonnell appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on September 29, 2021 after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He was also ordered to abide by a restraining order, preventing contact with the victim until further notice.