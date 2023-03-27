Michaela — a new documentary about the Mauritius killing
Michaela — a new documentary about the Mauritius killing

A new BBC documentary on the killing of Michaela McAreavey called Murder in Paradise will be broadcast next month

Michaela McAreavey (27) was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10, 2011. A teacher from Co. Tyrone, she was the daughter Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte and was on her honeymoon with John McAreavey.

Michaela had returned to her hotel suite for a snack. When she failed to come back out, her husband John went to the suite and found her strangled in the bath.

It is believed that Michaela surprised burglars, and was strangled shortly after entering the room, then moved to the bath.

No one has ever been convicted of her killing. In August 2020. Two hotel workers were cleared of murder in 2013.

The Central Criminal Investigation Department in Mauritius reopened the investigation in August 2020

In another move in the case, Michael’s family met Tanaiste Micheál Martin in recent weeks.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Irish Mirror that the meeting took place

They said: "There continues to be engagement by the Government with the authorities in Mauritius on the death of Michaela McAreavey in 2011.

"The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, TD, recently met with family members.”

