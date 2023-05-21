Michelle O'Neill calls for end to Stormont stalemate as Sinn Féin becomes largest party in local government
Michelle O'Neill calls for end to Stormont stalemate as Sinn Féin becomes largest party in local government

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O'Neill at the Magherafelt count centre on Friday (Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Michelle O'Neill has called for an end to the stalemate at Stormont after her party's success in this week's local elections in Northern Ireland.

The First Minister Designate was speaking after the party made significant gains in council elections, becoming the largest party in local government in the North for the first time.

The success follows last year's Assembly Elections, which saw Sinn Féin win the most seats to become the largest party in Stormont.

Speaking on Saturday, Ms O'Neill said the local success reflected a desire among voters for a return to power-sharing.

"These results are a positive endorsement of Sinn Féin's message that workers, families and communities need to be supported, and that the blocking of a new Assembly by one party must end," she said.

"We want to work together with others.

"To build a better future for everyone, protect public services, attract investment, create jobs for our young people, and deliver the change people here demand and rightfully deserve.

"The onus is now on the British and Irish Governments to get together and focus their efforts on the immediate restoration of the Executive and Assembly.

"We expect to see an early meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

"The boycott of the Assembly cannot go on and an Executive must be formed.

"It is time to make politics work for all right across this island."

Sinn Féin gains

The Northern Ireland Executive collapsed in February 2022 following the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Girvan.

The party has continued to boycott Stormont since last May's Assembly Elections, citing concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In this week's local elections, the DUP returned 122 councillors, the same number as in 2019.

Sinn Féin, however, won 144 seats, up from 104 three years ago.

The Alliance Party increased its number of seats from 53 to 67, while the TUV returned nine councillors, up from two in 2019.

The UUP, SDLP, Greens, People Before Profit and the PUP all lost seats.

In increasing its vote share by almost 31 per cent, Sinn Féin made gains in district electoral areas where it had previously had no representation, such as Ballymena and Coleraine.

It also replaced the DUP as the largest party on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

"Sinn Féin went into this campaign with a positive message of wanting to make politics work for all," said Ms O'Neill.

"We asked people to vote for Sinn Féin candidates who will work hard in councils every day to deliver on the issues that matter to them.

"This election was an opportunity to send a clear signal.

"To support the positive leadership and a party that wants to get the Assembly up and running, deliver first-class council services, support people with the cost-of-living crisis, and invest in the health service.

"The voters have now spoken."

