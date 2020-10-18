Miley Cyrus wows fans with powerful cover of The Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’

MILEY CYRUS has wow fans with a powerful cover of The Cranberries’ iconic hit Zombie.

The American singer-songwriter performed the Irish band’s 1993 single as part of the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival.

It was one of two covers performed by the Wrecking Ball star, who took to the stage as part of a fundraiser put together to support US grassroots music venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to the stage with her band at LA venue Whiskey a Go Go last night (October 17), Cyrus went on to cover The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry before ending her short set with new single Midnight Sky.

During the performance, the 27-year-old took a moment to pay tribute to Whiskey a Go Go, as a venue that helped give the likes of The Doors, Guns N’ Roses and Jimi Hendrix their big break on the LA music scene.

“Let’s do what we can to keep this historic landmark alive,” she declared.

Her performance of Zombie, a song made famous by the powerful vocals and lyrics penned by the late, great Dolores O’Riordan, drew praise from fans online.

“Miley Cyrus covering Zombie by The Cranberries is my religion,” one fan on Twitter declared.

“Miley Cyrus covering Zombie by The Cranberries... pure excellence!!” another added.

A third meanwhile surmised: “Miley Cyrus is killing it with all these covers”

It was all for a good cause too, with Cyrus raising money for the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages campaign, which has been put together to help get the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act passed.

The act would establish a $10billion (£7.8billion) small business association fund to support small venues struggling due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.