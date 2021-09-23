Minister Simon Harris welcomes baby boy with wife Caoimhe

MINISTER SIMON Harris has welcomed a newborn baby boy with his wife, Caoimhe.

The couple, who already have a young daughter, Saoirse, together, announced they were expecting earlier this year.

Caoimhe has now given birth to a baby boy, who they have named Cillian.

Mr Harris, who is the former Minister for Health and currently holds the role of Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, announced the news on social media yesterday evening.

The prominent Fine Gael member said he and Caoimhe were "delighted to welcome our new little man, Cillian, into the world."

Thanking everyone for their "kind wishes", Harris paid particularly tribute to the "incredible team" at Holles Street hospital, and shared a photograph of him holding his young son.

The Wicklow native confirmed he would be taking paternity leave to spend time with his family, and added that he "can't wait" to introduce Cillian to his big sister, two-year-old Saoirse.

Thank you to everyone for kind wishes. We are delighted to welcome our new little man, Cillian into the world. Grateful to all the incredible team in Holles Street. Taking paternity leave for a little while now & can’t wait to introduce Saoirse to her little brother soon pic.twitter.com/C34go7efWL — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 23, 2021

Best wishes to the Harris family poured in on Twitter, with Fine Gael coworker, Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan, offering her congratulations to the couple, and TD Emer Higgins writing "Welcome to the world baby Cillian."

Labour leader Alan Kelly TD offered his "congratulations and best wishes to you all".