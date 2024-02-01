Money back scheme for recycling empty drinks containers goes live in Ireland

A NEW environmental scheme goes live today in Ireland offering money back for empty drinks containers that can be recycled for reuse.

Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme launched this morning, which is hoped will reduce litter across the country while boosting Ireland’s recycling rates.

The nationwide scheme adds a deposit charge to the purchase price of recyclable bottles and aluminium cans which will be returned to the customer once they recycle the empty container.

A deposit of 15 cents will apply to containers from 150ml to 500mls, while a deposit of 25 cents will apply to containers between 500ml and three litres.

Welcoming the launch of the new scheme, Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for Communications and the Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth said: "I am delighted to launch our national Deposit Return Scheme today.

“This is an exciting, new initiative which will boost recycling rates, greatly reduce litter, and improve the environment.”

He added: “It will get bottles and cans off our roadsides and beaches and contribute to the circular economy by turning waste drinks containers into new bottles and cans.”

The Scheme is a commitment from the Programme for Government 2020.

With roughly five million drinks consumed in single-use containers in Ireland each day, the Government has described the initiative as “a fundamental building block of a circular economy”.

“As well as boosting recycling rates, the Deposit Return Scheme will significantly reduce the number of bottles and cans being littered or sent to landfill or incineration,” they add.

Minister Smyth is confident the scheme will be effective in Ireland, where the public responded positively when the national plastic bag levy was introduced in 2002.

"We know deposit return schemes work — they operate effectively in over 40 countries around the world, including 15 in Europe, where the average EU collection rate is 92 per cent,” Minister Smyth said.

“By giving these containers a financial value, it incentivises consumers to return them.”

He added: “I think people in Ireland will really get behind this scheme and make it a great success; we saw this with the introduction of the plastic bag levy and the Euro.”

Described by Mr Smyth as a “once-in-a-generation development for the Irish beverage industry” the Scheme is being operated by the Deposit Return Scheme Ireland (DRSI) CLG firm, which is trading as Re-turn.

From today, empty undamaged drinks bottles or cans bearing the Re-turn logo can be returned to participating shops and supermarkets nationwide, either through a Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) or manually, over the counter.

They will receive their deposit back at that point.

There are more than 2,000 return points ready to accept returns and refund deposits from today, Ciaran Foley, CEO of Re-turn, confirmed.

“We're delighted to launch Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme, Re-turn,” he said.

“Today represents the introduction of one of the most significant and transformative circular economy projects in our recent history.

“I would like to extend our sincere thanks to both Ireland’s retailers and producers for their invaluable collaboration during this process, as without their cooperation, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

He added: “The introduction of this scheme brings numerous exciting benefits to Ireland — it increases recycling rates, reduces litter, lowers emissions, prevents waste, and eases the strain on our natural resources.

“This is a positive step towards a cleaner and more sustainable Ireland.

“Together, we're going to make a significant impact on our environment.”

Larger retailers and some smaller retailers in Ireland have installed RVMs at their premises to automate the deposit return process.

A further 200 smaller retailers will operate the scheme on a manual, over-the-counter basis.

From June 1, all stock not branded with the Re-turn logo will be phased out of shops and consumers will only be able to buy drinks for which a deposit is payable.

“I want to acknowledge the collaboration and the leadership industry has shown in establishing a complex new system in a relatively short timeframe,” Minister Smyth added.

“I would also like to recognise the smaller businesses who have opted into the scheme.

“They can be assured of my ongoing support in making the scheme work for local businesses and communities."

More information on the Deposit Return Scheme can be found here.