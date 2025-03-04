More than 175,000 Irish passports issued already in 2025

MORE than 175,000 Irish passports have been issued already in 2025, the Government has confirmed.

Among that number some 22 per cent were children’s passports, Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond confirmed as he visited the Passport Office in Balbriggan, North County Dublin this week.

“I am delighted to visit the passport office in Balbriggan, where the majority of Passport Service operations take place,” he said.

“I am tremendously proud of our staff here and across the Passport Service, who deliver an exceptional service to Irish citizens at home and abroad, issuing over 1 million passports in 2024 alone.”

The passport service recently launched its ‘Don’t be that Person’ campaign ahead of the spring/summer travel season.

The Minister used the opportunity to remind the public to check their identity documents are in date before booking family trips for Easter.

“Many families will be travelling over Easter and during the summer,” he said.

“I encourage everyone planning their holidays, particularly those travelling with young children, to check their passports in plenty of time before their travel date,” Minister Richmond added.

“When renewing your passport, always do so with Passport Online for the fastest turnaround.”

For more information or to renew your passport online, go to Ireland.ie/PassportOnline.