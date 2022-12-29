Over one million passports issued in Ireland in record breaking 2022

A total of 1,080,000 passports were issued this year, surpassing the previous record of 935,000 passports in 2019.

As in previous years, there were a significant number of applicants from Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Out of over 1.15 million applications received, just under 100,000 first time applications were received from these regions.

The oldest applicant was 102 and the youngest just 3 days old.

Outside of applications from Ireland and Britain, the most online applications came from the USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, Germany and South Africa.

Speaking about this record breaking year, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, said: