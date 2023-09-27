More than £30,000 donated to support family of boy, 9, killed in Donegal road tragedy

A FUNDRAISER to support the family of a nine-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision in Donegal has exceeded £30,000.

Ronan Wilson, from Kildress in Co. Tyrone, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Atlantic Way in Bundoran on Saturday.

He is set to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man from Co. Sligo has been charged in relation to the incident.

'Bright, loving soul'

The Go Fund Me appeal set up to support the Wilson family said the youngster's hometown had been rocked by the loss.

"Ronan, who came from a very well-known respected family in the village of Kildress, was a bright, loving soul whose life was cut short in a heart-breaking hit-and-run accident," it read.

It added: "Let's come together as a community to honour Ronan's amazing memory and help his family in their time of need."

The fundraiser was launched on Monday with the aim of raising £5,000 to help with funeral expenses and living costs as the family come to terms with their tragic loss.

However, it has so far garnered more than £30,000 in donations.

On Tuesday, the residents of Kildress came together to pay their respects as Ronan made his final journey home.

On the way, the hearse carrying the youngster stopped at his beloved GAA club, where members formed a guard of honour.

Ronan's funeral is set to take place at 12pm on Thursday at St Mary's Church in Dunamore.

Court appearance

On Tuesday, Serge Kelly, 23, from Upper Mullaghmore, Cliffony, Co. Sligo appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in relation to the incident.

He was charged with failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene and failing to offer assistance.

Kelly was remanded on bail under strict conditions, including surrendering his passport, having no contact with prosecution witnesses and having to report to a garda station three times a week.

He is set to appear at Ballyshannon District Court on October 20.

To donate to the Wilson family fundraiser, please click here.