Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash

A YOUNG MOTHER of a three-year-old boy was among two killed in a horrific crash in Donegal over the weekend.

Shia Devine and Conall McAleer died when the car in which they were passengers crashed into a wall in the town of Eastend, Bundoran, at 3.25am yesterdau

Both of the deceased were 20 years old.

Three other passengers of the car were also injured.

One young woman in her 20s was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, while the condition of two young men in their mid-20s was described as serious.

Shia Devine was from Donegal but had been living in Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Mr McAleer was from Ederney in Co Fermanagh, in the Pettigo area. He worked for D Montgomery Contracts in Dromore, Co Tyrone.

Heartbroken friends took to his Facebook page last night to pay tribute to the popular young man.

"A true gentleman with not a bad word to say or a complaint to make about anyone! A good friend to all of us! Take it easy and fly high," said one.

Local sources said the four occupants in the back of the two-door Peugeot 306 car had been thrown from the car in the impact.

It is believed they had been travelling towards the Border, over which the occupants of the car lived.

A man who is understood to have been in the car at the time presented himself to gardaí yesterday morning.

He has been released without charge, with a file prepared for the DPP.

Evidence from the scene indicated the car went out of control and hit a wall on one side of the road before hitting a pole on the opposite side.

The rear axle and both rear wheels, as well as the front wheel on the passenger side, detached completely from the car in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.